Unbeaten 6’4 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (10-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Juan Antonio Mendez (12-3-2, 8 KOs) in round two on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Pacheco, in control all the way, dropped Mendez in round two with an uppercut and the fight was immediately waved off. Time was 2:02.

Unbeaten middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (6-0, 5 KOs) halted Esau Herrera (19-12-1, 8 KOs) in round five. Referee stoppage at 1:36.

In a clash of unbeaten junior lightweights, Otha Jones III (5-0-1, 2 KOs) and Kevin Monitel Mendoza (6-0-1, 3 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 56-58, 58-56, 57-57.