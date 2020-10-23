October 23, 2020
Boxing News

Undercard Results from Mexico City

Unbeaten 6’4 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (10-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Juan Antonio Mendez (12-3-2, 8 KOs) in round two on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Pacheco, in control all the way, dropped Mendez in round two with an uppercut and the fight was immediately waved off. Time was 2:02.

Unbeaten middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (6-0, 5 KOs) halted Esau Herrera (19-12-1, 8 KOs) in round five. Referee stoppage at 1:36.

In a clash of unbeaten junior lightweights, Otha Jones III (5-0-1, 2 KOs) and Kevin Monitel Mendoza (6-0-1, 3 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Scores were 56-58, 58-56, 57-57.

Prasovic beats Puhalo in WBO eliminator
British Boxing Board backs controversial judge

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>