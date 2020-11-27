WBC #3 rated Panya Pradabsri (35-1, 24 KOs) took the “0” and the green belt from record-breaking previously undefeated WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (54-1, 18 KOs) with a hard-fought twelve round decision on Friday at the City Hall Ground in Nakhon Sawan Thailand. It was a close fight with Wanheng coming on at the end, but the result was in doubt until Pradabsri’s arm was raised after scores of 115-113, 115-113, 115-113 were read in favor of the +600 underdog.

The 35-year-old Wanheng, also known as Chayaphon Moonsri, was making his 13th defense of the 105lb title. He eclipsed Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark in 2018, but by taking a loss, Floyd gets back the recognition for best record in an unbeaten career.