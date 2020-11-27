November 27, 2020
Chavez Jr: I will be champion again

By Hesiquio Balderas

“Son of the Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is ready to return to the ring tonight in Culiacán, México, against Jeyson Miranda.

“I will come back strong now I have two fights under my belt. I have more rounds. I haven’t stopped training even when they did me dirty in my last fight. My main focus is me, it doesn’t matter who my opponent is or was. I have to be ready and I am ready,” said Julio Jr.

“It’s been tough, what we’ve been through, but I just want to fight and I’m not making plans for the future, but I’ll keep fighting and fighting. That’s what I want to do.

“I will be fighting between 175 and 168 pounds, I think I’m really a super middleweight, but If it’s a title fight I will make 168 if not I will fight at 175 pounds. It all depends, but I just want to let you know that I will be world champion again!”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returns Friday

