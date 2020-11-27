By Hesiquio Balderas

“Son of the Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is ready to return to the ring tonight in Culiacán, México, against Jeyson Miranda.

“I will come back strong now I have two fights under my belt. I have more rounds. I haven’t stopped training even when they did me dirty in my last fight. My main focus is me, it doesn’t matter who my opponent is or was. I have to be ready and I am ready,” said Julio Jr.

“It’s been tough, what we’ve been through, but I just want to fight and I’m not making plans for the future, but I’ll keep fighting and fighting. That’s what I want to do.

“I will be fighting between 175 and 168 pounds, I think I’m really a super middleweight, but If it’s a title fight I will make 168 if not I will fight at 175 pounds. It all depends, but I just want to let you know that I will be world champion again!”