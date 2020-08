Porter, Formella make weight

Shawn Porter 146.6 vs. Sebastian Formella 146

(WBC silver title and IBF welterweight title eliminator Joey Spencer 155.8 vs. Shawn West 154.6

Sebastián Fundora 153.2 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 152.6

Liván Navarro 147.8 vs. Justin Deloach 149.9

Justin Pauldo 136.6 vs. Josec Ruiz 136.6

Edward Ortiz 163.4 vs. Antonio Todd 161 Venue: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX, FS1 Sergio Martinez, 45, wins in comeback fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.