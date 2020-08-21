August 21, 2020
Boxing Results

Sergio Martinez, 45, wins in comeback fight

Former WBC middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez returned to the ring for the first time in six years on Friday night in Torrelavega, Spain. Martinez (52-2-2, 29 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Jose Miguel Fandino (15-7, 8 KOs). 45-year-old Sergio pressed the action and dropped Fandino in round six with a barrage of punches. Martinez continued to batter Fandino for the rest of the round. In round seven, Martinez floored Fandino with a body shot to end it.

In his previous fight against Miguel Cotto back in 2014, Martinez, suffered a bad knee injury, but he said after all this time off he feels really good.

WBO #8 junior middleweight Sergio “El Niño” Garcia (32-0, 13 KOs) took a well-received ten round unanimous decision over rugged Pablo Mendoza (9-5, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-93, 99-92.

Former world champion and current WBC #15 super bantamweight Kiko Martinez (40-9-2, 28 KOs) was victorious when journeyman Noe Martinez Raygoza (23-10-2, 10 KOs) didn’t come out for round three.

Unbeaten super featherweight Bernard Angelo Torres (12-0, 5 KOs) outpointed journeyman Alexander Cazares (16-11, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. No scores announced.

Porter, Formella make weight
Alvarez, Smith make weight

