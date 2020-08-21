Former WBC middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez returned to the ring for the first time in six years on Friday night in Torrelavega, Spain. Martinez (52-2-2, 29 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Jose Miguel Fandino (15-7, 8 KOs). 45-year-old Sergio pressed the action and dropped Fandino in round six with a barrage of punches. Martinez continued to batter Fandino for the rest of the round. In round seven, Martinez floored Fandino with a body shot to end it.

In his previous fight against Miguel Cotto back in 2014, Martinez, suffered a bad knee injury, but he said after all this time off he feels really good.

WBO #8 junior middleweight Sergio “El Niño” Garcia (32-0, 13 KOs) took a well-received ten round unanimous decision over rugged Pablo Mendoza (9-5, 9 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 98-93, 99-92.

Former world champion and current WBC #15 super bantamweight Kiko Martinez (40-9-2, 28 KOs) was victorious when journeyman Noe Martinez Raygoza (23-10-2, 10 KOs) didn’t come out for round three.

Unbeaten super featherweight Bernard Angelo Torres (12-0, 5 KOs) outpointed journeyman Alexander Cazares (16-11, 7 KOs) over eight rounds. No scores announced.