Alvarez, Smith make weight

Eleider Alvarez 174.6 vs. Joe Smith Jr. 174.9

(WBO Light Heavyweight eliminator) Rob Brant 161.1 vs. Vitaliy Kopylenko 159.5

Julian Rodriguez 141.5 vs. Anthony Laureano 145.9

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

Clay Collard 159.8 vs. Maurice Williams 158.2

Duke Ragan 125.5 vs. Luis Alvarado 126.8

Robert Rodriguez 119.7 vs. Abel Soriano 119.8

Adrian Valdovinos 137.2 vs. Israel Mercado 136.6

Wendy Toussaint 154.4 vs. Isiah Jones 157.2 Venue: “The Bubble,” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ ESPN picks up Horn-Tszyu clash

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

