Eleider Alvarez 174.6 vs. Joe Smith Jr. 174.9
(WBO Light Heavyweight eliminator)
Rob Brant 161.1 vs. Vitaliy Kopylenko 159.5
Julian Rodriguez 141.5 vs. Anthony Laureano 145.9
(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)
Clay Collard 159.8 vs. Maurice Williams 158.2
Duke Ragan 125.5 vs. Luis Alvarado 126.8
Robert Rodriguez 119.7 vs. Abel Soriano 119.8
Adrian Valdovinos 137.2 vs. Israel Mercado 136.6
Wendy Toussaint 154.4 vs. Isiah Jones 157.2
Venue: “The Bubble,” MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
I Got Joe Smith by stoppage inside of 9. Who you got?