

Former world title challenger Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-3-1, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-12-2, 13 KOs) in a light flyweight battle for the WBA Fedecentro title on Friday night in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Aragon was much the harder puncher and rocked the slower Juarez early and often. Juarez did better in the second half of the fight after Aragon slowed down, but in the end it was 98-92, 100-90, 100-90.

The co-main event of the night featured a clash of featherweights as Henry “Moncho” Lebron (12-0 9 KO’s) battled former Ecuadorean Olympian Luis Porozo (15-3 8 KO’s) to an 8 round Unanimous decision. Lebron dictated the pace early on, but a clash of heads in the 4th slowed things down for the Puerto Rican southpaw. Despite the cut, Lebron showed his superior skills through the fight, going on cruise control the rest of the night and improving his record to 13 wins.

In a 6 round super featherweight bout Ofacio Falcon(3-0 3 KO’s) of Bronx, NY had to settle for his decision win, going the distance in a closely competitive fight against Nelson Colon(4-2) of Aibonito, PR. The fight could have gone either way but Falcon did enough to convince the judge edging out a split decision with scores of 58-56,58-56,57-57.

Puerto Rican Amateur standout and recent Top Rank signee Omar Rosario(1-0) picked up his first career win against Solon Staley(1-2-1). Rosario looked impressive in the fight winning every round in dominant fashion.

In other results, Andy Dominguez (1-0) won his first pro bout against Jonathan Correa(0-1) of Puerto Rico. In a battle of unbeaten, Alex Vargas(6-0) kept his undefeated record defeating Chauncey Grace (6-1) over 6 rounds.