WBC welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter, WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell and former three-time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero hosted a media workout in Las Vegas Wednesday as they near their respective PPV showdowns taking place Saturday, September 28 from Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Shawn Porter: “Shawn Porter is going to leave the ring with two belts. I’m going to hit him. I’m going to hit him hard and I’m going to do things you’ve never seen anyone do against Errol Spence…I’m expecting there to be adversity for Errol. There’s going to be a moment where he realizes he’s losing this fight. He has to be solid psychologically. I don’t know if he’s going to be in the ring. I believe I have the advantage there and that I know how to get into his head.



Anthony Dirrell: “I’m going for the knockout. I go for the knockout in every fight. If it doesn’t happen, I can still go 12 rounds and come out victorious. This win would build my legacy. Some people expect me to lose, and I’m happy about that. This just takes my career to another level.”



Robert Guerrero: “The fans are going to get what they always get from me. I’m going to come to fight, take care of business and leave everyone with something to remember.”

###

Porter will headline the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View in a highly anticipated welterweight title unification against Errol Spence Jr., while Dirrell defends his belt against unbeaten David Benavidez in the pay-per-view co-main event.

Guerrero will take on Jerry Thomas in a welterweight attraction that highlights FS1 PBC Fight Night prelims preceding the pay-per-view.