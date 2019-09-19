Heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 believes he will not be intimidated by Daniel Dubois in the opposite corner when the pair collide with the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title on September 27. London’s Royal Albert Hall provides a historic setting for what should be an explosive title encounter as Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) bids to win a seventh championship belt in just his 13th professional fight.

“Daniel Dubois has never tasted power like mine,” said the 31-year-old from Accra. “He thinks he is going to walk in and I will be on the backfoot. Once I start landing he will realize he is very wrong. I am not like other opponents. People get in the ring with Daniel and get scared. The difference is that I see Daniel for what he really is. He is not a scary man, he is a scared boy.”