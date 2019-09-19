September 18, 2019
Boxing News

Canelo-Kovalev kickoff press conference

By Miguel Maravilla

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and three-division world champion Canelo Alvarez face off at their kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. No trash-talk. Very respectful behavior by both fighters and camps. One thing confirmed today: NO CATCH WEIGHT. They fight November 2 in Las Vegas.

Canelo Kovalev Kickoff

Golden Boy, Kingry ink contract extension

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Who would have known even just a a few decades ago that circus fights sell better in today’s world than real fights?

    Its a sad fact but the majority of boxing fans has become blinded by cheap circus shows like this one.

    The more down votes I get for this comment, the more I understand that my evaluation is right on the money :))

    Reply

    • Why is this a circus fight? If Kovalev fought any other light heavy, I don’t think anyone would say that was a circus fight… and I think he wants to beat Canelo… and I think he has the ability to do so… what would you say about a Canelo v Alvarez (the guy Kov beat in rematch) fight? The thing is, Canelo just seems to have a hell of a chin and be a pretty decent fighter…

      Reply

    • I have no idea why you think this is a circus fight. It would be a circus fight if Canelo was fighting a UFC guy with a 0-0 record

      Reply
    • >