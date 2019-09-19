Canelo-Kovalev kickoff press conference By Miguel Maravilla WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and three-division world champion Canelo Alvarez face off at their kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. No trash-talk. Very respectful behavior by both fighters and camps. One thing confirmed today: NO CATCH WEIGHT. They fight November 2 in Las Vegas. Golden Boy, Kingry ink contract extension

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

