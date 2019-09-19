By Miguel Maravilla
WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and three-division world champion Canelo Alvarez face off at their kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. No trash-talk. Very respectful behavior by both fighters and camps. One thing confirmed today: NO CATCH WEIGHT. They fight November 2 in Las Vegas.
Who would have known even just a a few decades ago that circus fights sell better in today’s world than real fights?
Its a sad fact but the majority of boxing fans has become blinded by cheap circus shows like this one.
The more down votes I get for this comment, the more I understand that my evaluation is right on the money :))
Why is this a circus fight? If Kovalev fought any other light heavy, I don’t think anyone would say that was a circus fight… and I think he wants to beat Canelo… and I think he has the ability to do so… what would you say about a Canelo v Alvarez (the guy Kov beat in rematch) fight? The thing is, Canelo just seems to have a hell of a chin and be a pretty decent fighter…
I have no idea why you think this is a circus fight. It would be a circus fight if Canelo was fighting a UFC guy with a 0-0 record
No catch weight? There’s a real chance Canelo is getting KTFO!
It’s fixed bro. Judges got Canelo’s back.
By the way, What did Santa give you for Christmas last year?
No catchweight wow. I was expecting a bunch of Mayweatheresque contract stipulations to be put on Kovalev
As long as De La Hoya has Canelo, Canelo is safe from losing. Remember, they got the judges in their back pockets.
#Fixed