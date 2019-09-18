Golden Boy and Ryan “Kingry” Garcia have settled their differences with the popular lightweight extending his multi-year agreement with the company. The announcement referred to the deal as “one of the most lucrative deals in history for a boxing prospect.” Garcia will make his return in the co-main event of Canelo vs. Kovalev on DAZN November 2.

Oscar de la Hoya: “One of our defining features as a company is to develop champions and make them into stars. From the second we discovered Garcia, we knew he was different. We knew he was special. We knew he could move the needle. Besides his amazing talent, he brings an outside appeal that few fighters can achieve. At the same time, he also needs the right environment to develop, and that environment is with us. Under our guidance, I have no doubt that this young, charismatic fighter will become the biggest star in the sport.”

Ryan Garcia: “Actions speak louder than words. I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy my family and that we’re going to be in this together as I fulfill my dreams. Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I just want to tell all of our fans: Enjoy the ride!”