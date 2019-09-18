WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 18, 2019
Boxing News

Linares to teach boxing clinic in Colombia

Fresh off his win in Japan, former three-division world champion Jorge Linares will present a closed-door clinic at the MMA Colombia gymnasium in Medellin, Colombia, this coming Monday, September 23rd. As part of the WBA’s effort to grow Colombian boxing, the activity will be aimed at young MMA fighters from various disciplines who want to improve in their boxing skills.

However, boxing technique is not the only thing that attendees can learn. Linares will provide learning from the emotional point of view with his experiences inside and outside the ring to help young fighters to forge the necessary character in order to become high-level athletes.

The clinic is the second in the series. A few weeks ago, world-class coach Jorge Zerpa also shared with the boys of MMA Colombia.

CES inks deal with UFC Fight Pass

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >