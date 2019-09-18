Fresh off his win in Japan, former three-division world champion Jorge Linares will present a closed-door clinic at the MMA Colombia gymnasium in Medellin, Colombia, this coming Monday, September 23rd. As part of the WBA’s effort to grow Colombian boxing, the activity will be aimed at young MMA fighters from various disciplines who want to improve in their boxing skills.

However, boxing technique is not the only thing that attendees can learn. Linares will provide learning from the emotional point of view with his experiences inside and outside the ring to help young fighters to forge the necessary character in order to become high-level athletes.

The clinic is the second in the series. A few weeks ago, world-class coach Jorge Zerpa also shared with the boys of MMA Colombia.