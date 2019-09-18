September 18, 2019
Boxing News

CES inks deal with UFC Fight Pass

Jimmy Burchfield’s CES Boxing and UFC Fight Pass today announced a three-event deal. The first event will take place on Friday, October 11, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, followed by events on Saturday, November 23 at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, R.I., and Saturday, December 7, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

The October 11 show features former two-time world champion “Bad” Chad Dawson against Denis Grachev for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight title. On November 23, reigning WBC Youth lightweight champion Jamaine Ortiz headlines. The tripleheader concludes on December 7 featuring TBA.

Greg Cohen inks WBA #7 Billel Dib

