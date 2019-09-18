September 18, 2019
Boxing News

Greg Cohen inks WBA #7 Billel Dib

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #7 super featherweight Billel ”Baby Face” Dib (24-3, 11 KOs) has signed with American promoter Greg Cohen Promotion. Dib’s father Michael said, “That will open many more doors for Billel.” Dib moved closer to a world title bout with WBA champion Andrew Cancio when he clearly outscored Carlos Magali (24-13-3, 13 KOs) over ten rounds last Saturday in a two-man war at the Seagulls Rugby League Club, Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia.

“I believe I won nine of the ten rounds and showed my class,” said Dib to Seven Gold Coast News. “I want that shot next. Give me any of the champions. I feel like I belong on top of the world and that’s exactly what I am going to prove. I believe in my abilities and my skills.”

Queensland-based Dib is trained by Angelo Hyder and works as a Gold Coast solicitor (lawyer).

CES inks deal with UFC Fight Pass
ESPN+ snags Golden Contract tourney

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>