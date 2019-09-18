By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #7 super featherweight Billel ”Baby Face” Dib (24-3, 11 KOs) has signed with American promoter Greg Cohen Promotion. Dib’s father Michael said, “That will open many more doors for Billel.” Dib moved closer to a world title bout with WBA champion Andrew Cancio when he clearly outscored Carlos Magali (24-13-3, 13 KOs) over ten rounds last Saturday in a two-man war at the Seagulls Rugby League Club, Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia.

“I believe I won nine of the ten rounds and showed my class,” said Dib to Seven Gold Coast News. “I want that shot next. Give me any of the champions. I feel like I belong on top of the world and that’s exactly what I am going to prove. I believe in my abilities and my skills.”

Queensland-based Dib is trained by Angelo Hyder and works as a Gold Coast solicitor (lawyer).