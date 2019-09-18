MTK Global has announced that the Golden Contract tournament will be broadcast by ESPN+ in the U.S. The tournament will feature eight fighters at featherweight, super lightweight and light heavyweight with each divisional winner earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. One new innovation is a bonus for knockouts.

So far the confirmed fighters are:

Featherweights (Oct 4, York Hall): Ryan Walsh, Davey Oliver Joyce, Jazza Dickens, Tyrone McCullagh, Leigh Wood, Hairon Socarras, Carlos Ramos and Carlos Araujo.

Super lightweights (Nov 22, York Hall): Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Akeem Ennis Brown, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and one spot open.

Light heavyweight (TBA): Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Bob Ajisafe, Serge Michel and three spots open.