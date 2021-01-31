Unbeaten IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) outpointed former world champion “Golden” Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Plant dominated the fight, but never came close to getting a stoppage. Scores were 120-108 across the board.

“I wanted the stoppage. I’m a little disappointed that my hand got hurt early in the fight. But I feel like I put on a good performance,” Plant said. “I feel like I’m the best super middleweight champion in the world. I want to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion. I’m ready for whoever, whenever. You line ‘em up and I’ll knock ‘em down.

“I felt great. I dominated every round. I hardly got touched. He wasn’t giving me much either. I felt like, early on, he was just looking to survive and move away. Then a third of the way into the fight, I hurt my hand. It’s kind of swollen. I felt something similar before. I’ve got to sit down and get it checked out but we’ll see. I don’t think it will hinder any upcoming fights.

“A champion can adjust to anything. It’s about staying focused, staying disciplined and sticking to the game plan. Maybe the injury hindered me here and there but I felt I used it well – I got a dominant victory, a shutout on all three cards.”