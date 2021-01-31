Unbeaten IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) outpointed former world champion “Golden” Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Plant dominated the fight, but never came close to getting a stoppage. Scores were 120-108 across the board.
“I wanted the stoppage. I’m a little disappointed that my hand got hurt early in the fight. But I feel like I put on a good performance,” Plant said. “I feel like I’m the best super middleweight champion in the world. I want to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion. I’m ready for whoever, whenever. You line ‘em up and I’ll knock ‘em down.
“I felt great. I dominated every round. I hardly got touched. He wasn’t giving me much either. I felt like, early on, he was just looking to survive and move away. Then a third of the way into the fight, I hurt my hand. It’s kind of swollen. I felt something similar before. I’ve got to sit down and get it checked out but we’ll see. I don’t think it will hinder any upcoming fights.
“A champion can adjust to anything. It’s about staying focused, staying disciplined and sticking to the game plan. Maybe the injury hindered me here and there but I felt I used it well – I got a dominant victory, a shutout on all three cards.”
Plant doesn’t impress me he has no power, David Benavidez will destroy him.
Well, now we know who the dullest champ at 168 is. What a snoozer.
Plant vs Benavidez it needs to happen!
Look Plant has no power FACT, but he schooled Truax all day with a broken hand that i have to give credit for.
Caleb Plant….typical of Al Haymon fighters. Protected protected protected. He fights bums over and over again and hopes to get a Canelo fight now. Let me see you take Benavidez next.
truax had no business getting this fight, he showed nothing,the HW fight WHAT?
Well we now know Canelo will have no problem unify the 168 pound division.
Yes, very true.
Plant has looked really good in recent fights. Not tonight. He looked more like a house plant!
Plant does not beat Canelo in any way
Plant fought with fast hands and good combination punches against an aged, slow Truax. However, I remain at idle about Plant’s ability and composure to handle a pressure fighter who has authoritative jabs and solid body/head punches. In other words, I do not see Plant defeating a weight disciplined Benavidez.
Plant’s style, height and hand speed will give Canelo problems during the early rounds. Before getting deeper into this possible match-up, I need to first see how Canelo looks in his return fight.
A boring fight if we all expected a brawl with big punches but it was plant and not Benavidez fighting .Lets give credit where credit is due , Plant is doing what feather weights and lightweights can only pull off in the ring, speed always beats power and when you add good defense could mean that plant will be around for a while.
Overhyped with his biggest name on Plants resume being Mike “Subway Commercial” Lee. Canelo will simply walk Plant down and fold him in 7. Benavidez still has to prove he can weigh in at 168 before he should be mentioned.
Plant looked great…. against a very limited opponent.
His movement and ring IQ may give Benavidez some problems, but will probably get overpowered late in the fight….
Against Canelo, I don’t see him packing the kind of heat to keep the pressure off…. it would be a good fight (chess match) initially and then he’d get blasted.
The fact that his got weak hands, I mean “sweethands “ is gonna be a big problem. If landing hard punches hurts him more than it does his opponents, he’s really gonna suffer against world class fighters.
B O R I N G. Completely OVERRATED. Feather fisted Plant will be slaughtered by Alvarez or Benavidez. Daniel Jacobs and Anthony Dirrell KO’d Truax, Plant couldn’t even come close to doing the same. Just a very over rated paper champion
Yawn
Why all the hate? Plant broke his right hand in the 3rd round and still managed to school Truax for 12!
Plant is no power puncher but that doesn’t mean he aint worthy to fight another champ.
Mayweather didnt KO Canelo he schooled him for 12, why cant Plant do the same?>
Plant just holding Canelos belt for him
A continuation of the pbc/fox crapfests that will never draw casual fans to the sport.
This fight was about exactly what I expected: a shutout win for Plant. He’s not a huge puncher, but he has just enough pop….along with good enough defensive skills… that it will be hard for anybody to just walk right through him. I don’t think anybody in that division is a lock to beat him, including Canelo and Benavidez. Both those matchups are interesting enough that I’d like to see them.
There is no WAY, this guy ever beats Alvarez. He is nowhere near the caliber that Alvarez is, NOWHERE. If anyone thinks that he’ll have a chance you have been on the moon.