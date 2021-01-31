The 10 round main event saw Micaela Milagros Lujan (9-1-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina defeat local Debora Vanesa Gomez (6-5-1, 0 KOs) by split decision to win the vacant female IBF super flyweight title. The event took place at the Complejo Multifuncion, Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. The bout had good two-way and heavy exchanges. Lujan appeared to be more dominant. The official scores were 97-93 twice for Lujan and 97-93 for Gomez.

Rounding out the undercard…

Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez SD Facundo Alberto Rojas 6 rds welterweights

Blas Ezequiel Caro TKO1 Rodrigo Areco 4 rds featherweights

Cristian Ariel Reggiardo TKO2 Abel Daniel Nizs 4 rds welterweights

O.R. Promotions/Osvaldo Rivero promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.