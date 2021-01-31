Current WBA gold super lightweight champion and former WBA interim lightweight champion Ismael “El Tigre” Barroso (24-3-2, 21 KOs) of Venezuela (now based in Miami) knocked out veteran Nestor Hugo Paniagua (26-11-2, 17 KOs) in the first round of a non-title fight on Saturday night at the Four Ambassadors Hotel in Miami, Florida. Southpaw Barroso knocked Paniagua out cold with a straight left at 1:43. Paniagua was down for several minutes but appeared to be OK. At age 38, Barroso is still a force.

Fast-rising prospect Otar Eranosyan (5-0, 2 KOs) of the country of Georgia (now based in Miami) won his first professional title versus the more experienced Juan Carlos Pena (31-3, 23 KOs) of the Dominican Republic by 4th round KO. Eranosyan seemed in control from the beginning but Pena was very valiant giving as good as he took. The turning point came in round 4 when Eranosyan dropped Pena with a left hook to the body. Pena got to his feet at 9 and came back throwing a whirlwind of punches at Eranosyan. In the midst of the barrage, Eranosyan landed another timely hook to the body where Pena was this time counted out. Eranosyan won the vacant NABA USA super featherweight title.

In an exciting battle of unbeaten, Mekhrubon Sanginov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of Tajikistan edged Quincy LaVallais(10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Louisiana by split decision to win the vacant NABA-USA super welterweight title. Each fighter had their moments in the fight but two of the judges had it in Sanginov’s favor in the end. The official scores were 77-74 and 76-75 for Sanginov and 76-75 for LaVallais.

Rounding out the card:

James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) unanimously decisioned Ramon De La Cruz Sena (23-28-3, 13 KOs) in a 10 round welterweight bout. The official scores were 100-90 3x for Bacon.

Andrey Mangushev (4-0, 3 KOs) unanimously decisioned Milton Nunez (37-26-1, 32 KOs) over 6 rounds to win the American Boxing Federation USA cruiserweight title. The official scores were 59-55 3Xs all in favor of Mangushev.

Juan Carrillo (4-0, 2 KOs) UD Khainell Wheeler (4-1, 4 KOs)

6 rounds light heavyweights (58-56 3xs)

Frank Diaz (5-0, 4 KOs) UD Elliott Brown (2-19, 2 KOs)

4 rounds lightweights (40-36 3xs)

Kozimbek Mardonov (1-0, 1 KO) KO2 Marcelo Ruben Molina (23-19-1, 19 KOs)

4 rounds super middleweights

Emmanuel Austin (3-0, 3 KOs) TKO1 Patrick Pierre (3-14, 1 KO)

4 rounds light heavyweights

The event was promoted by Warriors Boxing Promotions/Sabrina David and M&R Boxing/Laura Ching.