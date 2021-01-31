Unbeaten featherweight Rafael “Divino” Espinoza (16-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Carlos “Chinito” Orenelas (25-3-0, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Scores were 98-91 and 97-92 twice.
Unbeaten super welterweight Dubiel Sánchez (16-0-2, 12 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over José Guadalupe “Bronco” Rosales (39-29-1, 20 KOs). Scores were 100-90 3x.
Unbeaten lightweight Humberto Galindo (13-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Gregorio “Calambres” Soto in round two.
Rafael Guzmán (22-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Francisco Javier “Tarasco” Hernández (12-5-1, 7 KOs).