Another slow weekend coming up. There’s an ESPN+ card from Dubai featuring bantamweight Karim Guerfi against Lee McGregor. Also it looks like there’s an Austin Trout PPV stream on Saturday. vs Juan Garcia

Top Rank has been hinting at a clash for the undisputed 140lb title between WBC/WBO champ Jose Ramirez and WBA/IBF champ Josh Taylor. Tentative date? May 8 in Las Vegas.

Don’t expect Pacman vs. Kingry any time soon.

Newly crowned WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan at 267 was a whopping 30 pounds heavier than he was in his last fight.

An all-Aussie heavyweight clash between Lucas Browne and Paul Gallen is in the works for April — Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing)

Fanmio is still listing Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul for February 20. And they’re still selling the PPV for that date.

Following the success of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Triller returns April 17 with YouTuber Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. MMA fighter Ben Askren (0-0) in an eight round boxing match.