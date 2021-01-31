Former WBC super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) faces Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (15-2, 6 KOs) on February 27 on FOX. Also on the card are 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki (7-0, 4 KOs) and 19-year-old Jesus Ramos (13-0, 12 KOs in separate bouts.
