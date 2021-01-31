In an interesting fight between unbeaten heavyweights, Michael Coffie (12-0, 9 KOs) scored an impressive third round KO over Darmani Rock (17-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night in the Caleb-Caleb co-feature at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Coffie dropped Rock in round three with a left uppercut. Rock barely beat the count, but was quickly floored again by a left hook. Time was :59.

Unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) demolished Isiah Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs) in the first round. Spencer dropped Seldin with a right hand. Seldin got up, but soon after was deducted two points for hitting behind the head by referee Jerry Cantu. Spencer then floored Seldin again and the fight was quickly waved off. Seldin, son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldin, complained to no avail. Time was 2:15.

Former world champion “Kid Blast” Rances Barthelemy (28-1-1, 14 KOs) outboxed All Rivera (24-4, 18 KOs) over ten dull rounds in a welterweight bout. Scores were 97-93, 99-91, 100-90.

Light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) won his pro debut by third round TKO against Nathan Sharp (4-3, 4 KOs). Mercy stoppage by referee Sharon Sands at :48.

Middleweights “Bad News” Brandyn Lynch (10-1-1, 8 KOs) and Mark “Madman” Hernandez (14-4-2, 3 KOs) from The Contender battled to a draw in an eight-rounder. Scores were 78-74 Hernandez, 77-75 Lynch, 76-76. Lynch is the nephew of comedian Eddie Murphy.