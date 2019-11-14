Two-time Olympian and London 2012 silver medalist John Joe Nevin (12-0, 4 KOs) says he would have the fan support if he fought IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer in Taylor’s hometown. “He’s from Philly where I was based for the start of my pro career,” said Nevin. “When we were on the same bill, I sold a lot more tickets than Farmer ever did. They weren’t boxing fans who attended, they were John Joe Nevin fans.”

For Nevin to get to Tevin, he needs to get past Freddy Fonseca (27-4-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday at London’s York Hall in a clash for the WBA International super featherweight championship. Nevin is a 10:1 favorite over Fonseca, who has lost two of his last three.

“Farmer beat two Irish guys already,” added Nevin, “Jono Carroll and James Tennyson, so I’d like to avenge that for Irishmen everywhere. I’d willingly fight Tevin in his hometown but before MY fans. He’s pretty slick too but he’s not got what I’ve got.”