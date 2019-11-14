The IBF’s 37th Annual Convention will take place at The Westin in Long Beach, California from May 19 – May 23, 2020. “We are glad to once again have the opportunity to take our convention to California in celebration of our 37th year,” stated IBF President Daryl Peoples. “The California boxing community is deeply rooted in the sport. We are optimistic that this convention will be well attended and successful for us,” added Peoples.

Long Beach boasts both the ambiance of a sophisticated urban center and the charm of a seaside community. Located 20 miles south of Los Angeles, it offers visitors a dynamic range of attractions, shopping, recreational activities, art and culture, restaurants and nightly entertainment that make it an ideal destination for our convention.

The IBF team have preparations well underway for making this an outstanding convention. Aside from the informative meetings and seminars, the attendees can look forward to the always anticipated Meet the Champions Cocktail and the Annual Awards Gala. “As always, our goal is to plan a productive, informative and entertaining convention for all who attend,” noted Mr. Peoples.

Anyone who is interested in attending the convention may do so. All the details regarding registration for the event will be announced in the near future and published on the organization’s website, www.ibf-usba-boxing.com.