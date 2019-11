Weights from Liverpool, England Rocky Fielding 176 vs. Abdallah Paziwapazi 172

Terry Flanagan 138 vs. Jayro Duran 136

Martin Murray 171 vs. Sladan Janjanin 167

Ged Carroll 136 vs. Jeff Ofori 136 Venue: Olympia, Liverpool, England

Promoter: MTK Global

TV: ESPN+ 2020 IBF Convention in Long Beach, Calif

