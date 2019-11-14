November 14, 2019
Maloney Bros in action tomorrow

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #3, WBC #4, IBF #5 bantamweight Jason Maloney (19-1, 16 KOs) and his twin brother WBA #1, WBC #5, IBF #6 super flyweight Andrew Moloney (20-0, 13 KOs) will be in action respectively against WBA #9 bantamweight Dixon Flores (16-6-3, 5 KOs) and WBA#5 super flyweight Elton Dharry (24-5-1, 14 KOs) for the WBA super flyweight interim world title bout on a special early-morning edition of “Breakfast and Boxing” on ESPN+ Friday, from Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

“This is not an easy fight for me, but I have a point to prove,” Jason Moloney said. “I have waited a long time to fight for the world title again, and I want to show the world why I deserve a crack at any of the world champions. I’m coming into my prime, and I know I will give any bantamweight in the world the fight of their lives.

“This could be my last fight in Australia for a long time, so I’m glad it’s on a show of this magnitude. I plan on putting on a memorable performance that people will remember for years to come.”

Said Andrew Moloney: “Nobody wants to fight Dharry. He is a tough, strong fighter that comes to win. It’s going to be a fantastic fight, and I can’t wait to put on a show for the fans in America watching on ESPN+. The chance to fight for a world title in Melbourne is a dream come true, and I’ve worked 16 years for this moment. There is no way I am going to lose this fight.”

