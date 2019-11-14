WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (26-0, 19 KOs) has admitted that his dream of a hometown fight at the 54,000-seat Anfield football stadium would disappear if he loses to mandatory challenger John Ryder (28-4, 16 KOs) at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on November 23 on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.
“I want the big fights, I want the superstar names and the only chance of me getting them is by having a world title, so I’ve got to keep my belt for as long as I can,” said Smith. “John Ryder poses a big threat. He wants to take what I’ve worked so hard for. I worked hard to win my world title and I’ve got to work even harder to keep it now.
“I’m expecting a tough fight from John Ryder, he’s in good shape and it’s a big opportunity for him. I just think the best version of me beats any super middleweight on the planet. With the way I’ve been performing in the gym, I think I’m going to put in a big performance. You’ve got to respect him because he’s in good form. He’s won fights where he was the underdog and he wasn’t supposed to win.
“He deserves a lot of respect. He hasn’t just been picked out of a hat, he earnt the mandatory position with good wins. I respect every fighter and John especially, but like I said before I think the best version of me beats any super middleweight in the world and as long as I turn up and perform the way I know I can then I think I’ll be too much for him.”
Ambitious plans are in place for Smith to fight at the home of his beloved Liverpool FC in May next year, potentially a unification clash against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders.
“This fight is like every other fight in my career, they’ve always been must-win. I always wanted to be where I am now so any loss along the way would have derailed those plans. Now people are talking about 2020 and the massive names and the thought of Anfield. All of that disappears if I lose to John Ryder.
“It’s the same motivation that I’ve always had. I always want more and I’m always wanting to see what’s next. This fight is no different, a win over Ryder opens the door for possible huge fights in 2020. A loss to Ryder and they all disappear and I become a challenger again and I join the queue. It’s a must-win fight for me and that’s all I need. As long as I’ve got a world title I’m in a very good position.”
I have to agree with Callum Smith: the best version of CS can beat any super middleweight.
I don’t see him losing to Ryder, and I hope that he will get his big name fights. I have no doubt that he can and will beat BJS. The biggest fight in this division would probably be CS vs. David Benavidez.
The fight against Ryder should be an interesting one: he just beat Akkawy in convincing fashion and his improvement since 2016 is remarkable. However, if Callum Smith comes into this fight in top shape, I think it will be a KO or a least UD win by Callum in the late rounds.
Two ways Callum can fill the 54,000-seat Anfield football stadium : Giving away the tickets for free or fighting a prime Carl Froch. Now lets go down to reality: As the top dog at 168, but unfortunately not the money guy, I believe Callum should forget Canelo and the other top guy at 168 (Benavidez and Plant) and make the move to 175 where at 6’3″ he still big and there is where he can find the dream fight for him with Beterbiev or Bivol. Canelo wont fight him (he chose Kovalev instead), Smith is a big, young and a powerful fighter reaching his primes. This type of fighters are not in Oscar or Canelo wishing list. GGG too, in a heartbeat will say no, if Hearn propose this fight for him