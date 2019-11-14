WBA #12 heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs) today unveiled his secret weapon for defeating Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) in London on December 21: a panda. At a press conference in Tokyo’s famous Korakuen Hall, Fujimoto declared sparring with the bear was key to getting him ready to tackle his “scary” opponent. Fujimoto finished the remainder of the press conference with the bear at his side.
Fujimoto accepts that the deck is stacked against him and promoter Frank Warren has plans to make Dubois a world champion. “They think they’re going to win, of course,” Fujimoto said. “They think they’re bringing me over as an easy win, but that’s not the case. I’m ready to take on the world.”
Fujimoto: I’m ready to take on the world
Fujimoto’s 21/1 record is a bit deceptive: up until a few years ago, he fought very weak opposition, and he lost to a fairly unknown heavyweight (Haumono).
Dubois is a serious puncher and although less experienced (only 13 pro fights), he is the clear favorite for good reasons: he doesn’t really have major weaknesses and he can turn around a fight with one punch.
Dubois has been brought along well by his team: he never fought weak opponents and he’s gradually increasing the level of opposition. If he can get by Fujimoto, he would break into the top 20 of the heavyweight division.
Dubois by KO within 6 rounds.
Triple D will eliminate this farce within 5 rounds.