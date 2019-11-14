WBA #12 heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs) today unveiled his secret weapon for defeating Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs) in London on December 21: a panda. At a press conference in Tokyo’s famous Korakuen Hall, Fujimoto declared sparring with the bear was key to getting him ready to tackle his “scary” opponent. Fujimoto finished the remainder of the press conference with the bear at his side.



Fujimoto accepts that the deck is stacked against him and promoter Frank Warren has plans to make Dubois a world champion. “They think they’re going to win, of course,” Fujimoto said. “They think they’re bringing me over as an easy win, but that’s not the case. I’m ready to take on the world.”