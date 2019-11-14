Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
November 14, 2019
Boxing News

Mercado-Zarika public workout

Female super bantamweight Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado (14-2, 4 KOs) and WBC world champion Fatuma Zarika (32-12-2, 17 KOs) showed their skills on Wednesday during a public workout in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, México.
Mercado is looking to become the first female world champion born in the state of Chihuahua when they clash on Saturday.

“Let’s make history,” said Mercado, “the world championship of the will stay in Chihuahua. I thank the government of the city led by Mayor Carlos Tena, promoters Zanfer and 2M Promotions and the WBC for making this fight possible in my hometown. I will repay your trust with a big victory!”

The champion and challenger greeted each other and interacted with the fans by signing autographs and posing for photos.

Both sides see each other again today at the final press conference and on Friday at the weigh-in ceremony.


