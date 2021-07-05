Ring legend Manny Pacquiao has arrived in Los Angeles where he will train with Freddie Roach at the Wildcard Gym for his clash against welterweight champion Errol Spence next month. That bout is still on, contrary to the claims of Philippine President Duterte, who proclaimed that the fight is off.

Pacquiao’s Philippine Airlines flight to Los Angeles was diverted to Japan, then forced to return to Manila, before finally completing the trans-Pacific flight to Los Angeles.

Don’t count your chickens. There is still a pending lawsuit from Paradigm Sports seeking to torpedo the Pacquaio-Spence bout. Anything can happen as we saw with the Fury/Joshua/Wilder situation.

Looks like WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero will face original foe Guillermo Rigondeaux on Showtime on August 14. Casimero was set for a unification fight against WBC champ Nonito Donaire, but the Filipino Flash pulled out due to Casimero’s pre-fight trash talk. Rigo holds the WBA regular bantam belt.