Undefeated super welterweight Tursynbay Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday against Aleksei Evchenko (19-14-2, 8 KOs) at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the main event on ESPN+.

Kulakhmet won the WBC International title in just his second professional fight, and trainer Jamie Moore says a world title shot is expected to come sooner rather than later. “I’ve been told by his management that the plan is for him to fight for a world title in seven fights, so if that’s the case we need to keep progressing and keep getting him ready.”