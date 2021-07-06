Ring legend Manny Pacquiao began his first U.S. training camp in nearly two years today and it seemed like he picked up right where he left off when he dethroned WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019, tagging the defending champion with his first loss. One day removed from arriving from the Philippines,

Manny began the day with a five-mile morning run and 1,000 sit-ups. Before heading to Wild Card Boxing Club, in Hollywood, for his afternoon training session with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, Manny was given a random drug test from VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) at his house. Once at Wild Card, Manny and Freddie began the nearly three-hour gym session with nine rounds on the mitts, with each punch exploding like a July 4th firecracker.

Manny and undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence will meet in a blockbuster championship showdown that headlines a FOX Sports pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“If this is how Manny hits with jet lag, I may need to get new gloves with thicker padding for our next sessions,” said Freddie. “He was incredibly sharp for his first day. He hit hard with good power. After all these years, I’m still amazed at the great condition he’s in when he comes to training camp. After traveling around the world yesterday, he put in a full day here – mitts, speed bag, shadow boxing – the works. The best part was at the end when he lifted his shirt to show me his six-pack and said, Freddie, I’m still here.”

“Errol Spence is a very difficult fight for me; perhaps the most difficult of my career,” said Manny. “But I have been an underdog my whole life. I am used to that. It is why I work so hard. But the love and the prayers of my fellow Philippine citizens and Filipinos around the world sustain and inspire me. I fight for the glory of our nation and for underdogs everywhere.”