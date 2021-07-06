By Miguel Maravilla

Former super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) returns to the ring Friday night as he takes on Cuban light heavyweight Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles live on DAZN. Ramirez will be making his Golden Boy Promotions debut as he has been the Mexican fighter that has gone under the radar these last few years.

“It’s going to be a great night of boxing with fans back in the stands. I’ve always enjoyed fighting here. I expect an explosive fight. We both will come forward. People like seeing explosive fights, and that’s what we are going to deliver. I am doing everything I can in camp to make sure that I win,” Ramirez said.

With his camp wrapped up and completed, Ramirez and his new trainer Julian Chua had a solid preparation at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California. Ramirez also sparred with the undefeated super middleweight David Benavidez in preparation for this fight.

“I am ready. My training camp went really well we worked hard, I have good sparring with David Benavidez,” Ramirez on his preparation.

Having won his first world title back in April of 2016, Ramirez defeated Arthur Abraham via unanimous decision to win the WBO super middleweight title. Ramirez successfully defended the title five times as he fought his last fight with Top Rank in April of 2019 as he left last year in the summer.

“I just look forward to this new chapter in my career,” Ramirez stated.

Fighting as a free agent, Ramirez won a tenth round TKO over Alfonso Lopez in Galveston, Texas in his last fight as he promoted his own fight under Zurdo Promotions.

“I am just anxious and excited to get back in the ring. I am looking forward to headlining this card,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez talked about his first fight under the Golden Boy Promotions banner as he signed a multi-fight deal contract earlier this year in March over other promoters Matchroom, and PBC here is what he had to say.

“After several discussions, Golden Boy Promotions made the most sense and felt like the best partners for me,” said Gilberto Ramirez. “I’m happy to be with Golden Boy. I joined them because Oscar De La Hoya is my idol. I have been watching him since I was a kid. Also, he is a legend, and that’s what I want to be as well. Together we can make that happen. I feel like a part of the Golden Boy family, Oscar has won many world titles and I would like to add a title at 175 for Golden Boy,”

His quest for a title at light heavyweight begins with Sullivan Barrera, a two-time world title challenger that has faced the likes of future hall of famer Andre Ward, and current WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. For Barrera, this will be his first fight in over two years as he last fought in June of 2019 dropping a decision to Jesse Hart.

“At 175 lbs. I feel good, and I belong in this weight class,” Ramirez said. “The goal is to win all the world titles at 175,”

The list of champions at light heavyweight includes some notable names Russias, WBC, IBF champion Arthur Beterbiev, and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol also from Russia, as well as WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. from New York.

“They understood the goals and the agendas I have, and I have full faith in Oscar,” Ramirez on his quest to win titles at light heavyweight. “I have to take care of Barrera on July 9 and that’s it,” Barrera added.

With the restrictions lifted and sporting events back to normal, Ramirez will be fighting in a big stage at the home of the LAFC Soccer Club. Zurdo looks to impress the Southern California fight fans which will be on hand.

“I feel grateful and happy to be fighting on July 9. It will be an amazing night. There will be a lot of Latinos and a lot of Mexican people supporting. It has given me an additional motivation,” Ramirez said. “I’m excited to be in the ring surrounded by a crowd. The venue will be fully open. I can plan on coming out victorious and of course waiving that Mexican flag,” Ramirez concluded.

