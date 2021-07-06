By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Tim Tszyu 66.34 kg / 152.8 lbs vs. Steve Spark 69.66 kg / 153.5 lbs

Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

Promoter: No Limit Boxing

TV: Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View, ESPN+

Tim Tszyu: “You can act like one thing on TV and you can act like something else in person. The way he acts on TV is not how he is out there…[it only finishes] one way. Everyone knows it. I know it, and even he knows it.”

Steve Spark: “It’s been fantastic. I can’t thank everyone enough. I’m going to make everyone proud and win this fight tomorrow night. I’m coming for war tomorrow. I’m coming to take Tim out tomorrow. It’s all business now.”