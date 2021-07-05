By TMZ.com

Not every boxing superstar hates Logan and Jake Paul … ’cause heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tells TMZ Sports the two brothers have been AWESOME for the sport!!! Remember, Canelo Alvarez felt the exact opposite when he spoke to us about the YouTubers-turned-fighters back in December 2020 … saying they were being “disrespectful” to boxing.

But, the Gypsy King couldn’t be more kind about Logan and Jake … saying, “I’ve been pretty impressed with the Pauls — both of them — to be fair, they’ve been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene. Fantastic, guys. Well done if you’re watching.”

After all, both brothers have been able to put on a show — Logan just went 8 rounds with Floyd freakin’ Mayweather … and Jake most recently KO’d former UFC star Ben Askren.

Very kind words coming from the 30-0-1 fighter, but don’t get it twisted — Fury thinks his little brother, Tommy will completely wreck Jake if they ever get in the ring together.

“I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake’s] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy’s a dynamite puncher.”

Tommy has been going back and forth with Jake for months … and even told us back in April he thinks Paul is a “massive p***y.”

Jake’s busy prepping for his fight with Tyron Woodley … but it’s clear Tyson wants his brother to get a piece next.