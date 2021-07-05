Not every boxing superstar hates Logan and Jake Paul … ’cause heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tells TMZ Sports the two brothers have been AWESOME for the sport!!! Remember, Canelo Alvarez felt the exact opposite when he spoke to us about the YouTubers-turned-fighters back in December 2020 … saying they were being “disrespectful” to boxing.
But, the Gypsy King couldn’t be more kind about Logan and Jake … saying, “I’ve been pretty impressed with the Pauls — both of them — to be fair, they’ve been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene. Fantastic, guys. Well done if you’re watching.”
After all, both brothers have been able to put on a show — Logan just went 8 rounds with Floyd freakin’ Mayweather … and Jake most recently KO’d former UFC star Ben Askren.
Very kind words coming from the 30-0-1 fighter, but don’t get it twisted — Fury thinks his little brother, Tommy will completely wreck Jake if they ever get in the ring together.
“I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake’s] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy’s a dynamite puncher.”
Tommy has been going back and forth with Jake for months … and even told us back in April he thinks Paul is a “massive p***y.”
Jake’s busy prepping for his fight with Tyron Woodley … but it’s clear Tyson wants his brother to get a piece next.
Fury, like everyone else, is entitled to an opinion. Unfortunately, we may not agree.
I get the feeling that some here are offended by the Paul Brothers existence. I really don’t have a problem with them pursuing their dream, and making a lot of money in the process. I’ve watched each of their fights so far, and plan on watching the Paul-Woodley fight as well. Not expecting Ali-Frazier, but it could be a fun fight. I don’t expect Jake to accept a Tommy Fury fight anytime soon. He can make plenty of money fighting NBA, MMA, and other known athletes from outside the boxing world. If I were his promoter/manager, seeing the money he’s been making, I’d probably continue down that same path. It’s working.