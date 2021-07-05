By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Steve Spark (12-1, 11 KOs), who stepped in to replace Michael Zerafa, is confident he can upset WBO #1 junior middleweight Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View in Australia and ESPN+ in the U.S.

“I know that no one is giving me a chance and I look forward to proving them all wrong. I’m going to show them what I’m made of and why I’m a Viking,” Spark told reporters in Newcastle. “They do talk about me being a knockout artist, but I can also box as well,” Spark says. “If I can upset Tim Tszyu in this fight, I will become the face of Australian boxing so I know what’s at stake. I’m not here to make up the numbers. I’m here to win!”