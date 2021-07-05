By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Steve Spark (12-1, 11 KOs), who stepped in to replace Michael Zerafa, is confident he can upset WBO #1 junior middleweight Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View in Australia and ESPN+ in the U.S.
“I know that no one is giving me a chance and I look forward to proving them all wrong. I’m going to show them what I’m made of and why I’m a Viking,” Spark told reporters in Newcastle. “They do talk about me being a knockout artist, but I can also box as well,” Spark says. “If I can upset Tim Tszyu in this fight, I will become the face of Australian boxing so I know what’s at stake. I’m not here to make up the numbers. I’m here to win!”
I do like Stevie Spark, he’s got a great attitude but i just dont think he has the tools to beat Tim. Their one common opponent is Jack Brubaker which Tim dispatched quite easily in 4, where as Stevie was dropped in round one but won a UD. Stranger things have happened i guess ✌
Nope. He’s too small. KO loss.
Steve has nothing to loose even if he does not win Tim can not afford to loose this fight He will have to join the line and work up his way I believe he is competitive Tim has a bit more class and will win