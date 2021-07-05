A new boxing series began Saturday night at the Foro Sur GDL in Jalisco, Mexico. Pomoted by Makina Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO), this was the first installment of a one year/nine event deal with Televisa and Sky Sports airing the events. The telecast will be aired a week later on each of the networks.

The 10 round co-headliner saw highly touted unbeaten Jesus Saracho (9-0, 8 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico step up in class and dominate Edwing Davilla (21-2, 13 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico by way of unanimous decision. The heavy-handed 19-year-old Saracho, who is managed by Ray Frye, dropped Davilla twice with body shots in rounds two and eight in route to victory. The official scores of the bout all favored Saracho 80-71 twice and 79-72. Saracho won the NABA and WBO Latino vacant lightweight titles and now hopes for top 15 world ranking considerations.

In the co-headliner unbeaten power punching Jonathan Fierro (10-0, 9 KOs) TKOd Ricardo “Tanque” Rojas Ramirez (11-5, 8 KOs) at 1:27 of round one.

Rounding out the undercard:

James Browning vs TKO 1 Victor Contreras 6 rounds super featherweights

Luis Gallegos TKO 3 Jorge E. De Lara 4 rounds super featherweights

Emiliano Moreno TKO 1 Edgar Daniel Gonzalez 4 rounds super lightweights

Larenzrez Reynolds TKO 1 Ivan Joel Najera 4 rounds light heavyweights

Leonel Moreno TKO 2 Oscar Trujillo 8 rounds lightweights

Bryan Rico TKO 3 Abraham Ibarra 6 rounds lightweights

Yair Morelos TKO 4 Jesus Ricardo Perez 4 rounds welterweights

David Anco TKO 3 Oscar Fuentes 4 rounds super featherweights

Elifelet Gonzalez TKO 2 Gerardo Avila 4 rounds lightweights

Edgar Palacios TKO 1 Yael Arevalo 4 rounds super lightweights

Cesar Cena TKO 2 Jonathan Delgado 4 rounds welterweights

Antonio Serna TKO 2 Omar Torres 4 rounds weltweights

Alan Ayala TKO 3 Rafael Herrera 4 rounds super lightweights

Jose Angel Garcia KO 2 Isaq Lopez 6 rounds

Juan Flores KO 3 Javier Martinez 4 rounds super bantamweights