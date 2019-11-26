Advertisements

November 26, 2019
Petalcorin-Shiro clash for WBC title Dec 23

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA world champion and Current IBF #4 and WBA #8 Randy Petalcorin (33-3-1, 23 KOs) was called in at late notice to replace IBF world champion Felix Alvarado on December 23rd in Japan to fight for the WBC world title against champion Ken Shiro (16-0, 9 KOs)

“Randy has four weeks to get ready and to travel to Japan and fight the best light flyweight in the world Ken Shiro. It’s a big challenge that we couldn’t knock back. It’s a chance of a lifetime for Petalcorin,” said co-manager Peter Maniatis.

Petalcorin will be training at Sanman gym in General Santos with Jim Claude Manangquil

“Ever since I started boxing I always wanted to fight the best fighter in the world for the WBC world title. Now my dream has come true on December 23rd,“ said Petalcorin.

