November 26, 2019
Perseverance pays off for Alvarado twins

This past weekend, Rene Alvarado (32-8, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua dethroned Andrew Cancio to win the WBA super featherweight championship. The two had previously fought nearly four years ago and Cancio stopped Alvarado. The win was quite a feat by Alvarado considering at one point in his career he lost 6 out 10 fights. He eventually got it together and is currently riding an eight-fight win streak.
His twin brother is IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs). Felix has also faced adversity, dropping back to back decision losses in world title attempts within a six-month span. He became a world champion last year and has one successful title defense.

The odds on both brothers becoming world champions seemed pretty far fetched let alone at the same time. A few years back William Ramirez/WRAM Boxing who manages Felix would often speak of the scenario where both fighters would be world champions simultaneously. Keep mind that at that time neither was even scheduled for a world title fight.

Now it is a reality as the twins close 2019 owning world title belts.

