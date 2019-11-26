After 20 years in boxing, former world light middleweight title challenger Maurice Weber (22-2-1, 9 KOs) has decided to hang up his gloves due to a consistent hand injury he suffered in his world title fight against countryman Jack Culcay in 2015. Weber, 38 years of age, underwent two surgeries and countless treatments but was strongly advised by his team of physicians to retire from the sport of boxing. “It was a difficult decision for me but I was kinda prepared for it“, Weber said. “I started boxing at twelve years old and turned pro with Universum at 24. I’ve been in boxing my whole life. I wanted nothing more than to return to the ring but I have to accept my fate and listen to my doctors. Health always comes first.“

Advertisements