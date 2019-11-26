Advertisements


Velazquez in action on Saturday in La Paz

Unbeaten Olympian flyweight Joselito “Huracán” Velazquez (11-0, 9 KOs) takes on Adrián “Gatito” Curiel (15-2, 3 KOs) in a ten round bout on Saturday at the Arena La Paz in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo, will televise the bout in Mexico. Velázquez, trained by Freddie Roach, who will be in his corner in La Paz, is seeking his fifth win of the year.

In the co-feature, super featherweight Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (24-2, 14 KOs) faces José Alberto “Negro” Guzmán (21-2-3, 10 KOs) in a ten rounder.

