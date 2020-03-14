Persoon defeated in Olympic qualifier In a major upset, former WBC female lightweight champion Delfine Persoon (44-2, 18 KOs) was defeated by unheralded amateur boxer Nikoleta Pita in the opening round of today’s Olympic qualifier at the Copperbox in London. Scores were 29-28 4x for Pita, 29-28 1x for Persoon, who lost a very controversial decision against Katie Taylor for the undisputed women’s lightweight title last year. April 4 Hamburg card cancelled Broner arrested in Miami

