Due to the global spread of coronavirus, Team Sauerland and Universum Boxpromotion have cancelled their upcoming night of boxing on April 4th at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg, Germany. They have also rejected the idea of holding the event without spectators.

The main event was super welterweight Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) defending his WBC International title against Nick Klappert (28-3, 15 KOs).