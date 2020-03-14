Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez is planning a comeback in Spain this June and he wants a real test, not a tune-up. The name of Marcos Maidana has been proposed and both sides are interested in the possibility, either in June or more likely in the following fight if Martinez looks good in his comeback. Both last fought in 2014. Martinez (45) against Miguel Cotto, and Maidana (37) against Floyd Mayweather.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Maidana is really a jr. Welterweight. It doesn’t make any sense. He also has been inactive for years now.
I must say, both fighters in their primes were fun to watch. Maidana’s battering up of Broner on Showtime was a great fight to watch even if you are not a boxing fan. Martinez had his moments especially when he fought Paul Williams. Martinez was a great all around athlete and even excelled in soccer. Maidana was simply someone who came to fight no matter how big the task was in front of him.