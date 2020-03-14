Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez is planning a comeback in Spain this June and he wants a real test, not a tune-up. The name of Marcos Maidana has been proposed and both sides are interested in the possibility, either in June or more likely in the following fight if Martinez looks good in his comeback. Both last fought in 2014. Martinez (45) against Miguel Cotto, and Maidana (37) against Floyd Mayweather.