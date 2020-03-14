Broner arrested in Miami According to TMZ, former world champion Adrien Broner was arrested for a DUI late Friday night in Miami Beach. Broner was stopped by police around 8:45PM. Officers believed AB was under the influence and hauled him into a nearby station to sleep it off. Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

