March 14, 2020
2016 Olympian super welterweight Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) will take on Madiyar Ashkeyev (14-0, 7 KOs) on an April 10 ShoBox telecast from Grand Island, Nebraska.
Friday night’s boxing card featuring former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales at the Manual Artime Community Center & Theater in Miami, Florida, was canceled due to the coronavirus.
In an off-TV bout from Grand Casino Hinckley, welterweight Evincii Dixon (10-25-2, 5 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Joseph Bonas (7-1, 6 K0s) in round two. Bonas down twice.

