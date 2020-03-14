Curiel defeats Guarneros for WBC Intl title In a spirited flyweight firefight, Adrian “Gatico” Curiel (15-3, 3 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Hugo “Verdugo” Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC international title on Friday night at the Domo del Sindicato Nacional de los Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City. Curial pressed the action and scored a flash knockdown in round four. Scores were 98-91, 98-92, 96-93. Brandun Lee remains undefeated

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

