July 24, 2021
Boxing Results

Pedroza remains undefeated

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian superbantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza, ranked #15 by the World Boxing Association, remained undefeated and adds another knockout victory to his record (11-0, 10 KOs) on Friday night at Palacio Dorado in Panama City by stopping Colombian Mauricio Martinez (15-22-2, 5 KOs) by KO at 2:38 of the second round.

Former interim champion, Venezuelan Liborio Solis (32-6-1, 14 KOs) won a unanimous decision (79-72, 80-71, 80-71) over Colombian Marlon Olea (14-7, 12 KOs) in a very exciting and competitive fight which deserved a closer score.

Previously undefeated middleweight, Abelardo “Cholon” Gonzalez (2-1, 2 Kos), knocked Ricardo “Giganton” Rodriguez (1-6-1) down before punching him on back of his head at 2:11 of the first round forcing referee Hector Afu to rule a DQ.

Azael Villar (16-1-3, 13 KOs) won by TKO over Lazaro Casseres (4-1, 2 KOs) at 1:02 of round number 3.

Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo (24-4-1, 11 KOs), stopped Nicaraguan Jordan Escobar (16-14-2, 3 KOs ), who didn´t answer to the bell at the start of the 4th round.

Steen defeats Henderson, remains unbeaten

