July 24, 2021
Boxing Results

Vargas Brothers win in Mexico

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) and brother Amado “El Malvado” Vargas (3-0, 2 KO), the sons of former two-time light middleweight world champion, Fernando Vargas, returned to action Friday night in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The card titled, “Campeonata Nacional “Mosca” Cuentas Pendientes”, was presented by GRAND MEX-ENT, in association with the WBC.

Middleweight Fernando Vargas Jr., won his bout against Abel Luna by way of a third-round technical knockout in impressive fashion.

Featherweight Amado Vargas won his bout against Fernando De La Cruz by way of a first-round KO.

WBO #2, IBF #3 Paro remains unbeaten
Pedroza remains undefeated

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>