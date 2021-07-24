Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) and brother Amado “El Malvado” Vargas (3-0, 2 KO), the sons of former two-time light middleweight world champion, Fernando Vargas, returned to action Friday night in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. The card titled, “Campeonata Nacional “Mosca” Cuentas Pendientes”, was presented by GRAND MEX-ENT, in association with the WBC.

Middleweight Fernando Vargas Jr., won his bout against Abel Luna by way of a third-round technical knockout in impressive fashion.

Featherweight Amado Vargas won his bout against Fernando De La Cruz by way of a first-round KO.