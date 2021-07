WBO #2, IBF #3 Paro remains unbeaten By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBO# 2, IBF #3 ranked junior welterweight Liam Paro (21-0, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Steve Gago (12-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Eatons Hill Hotel in Eatons Hill, Queensland, Australia. Paro dropped Gago in round five en route to a 100-89, 99-90, 99-90 verdict. Paro retained his IBF International and WBO Global belts. Pedroza remains undefeated

